



A total of $100,000 has been raised toward the goal of $150,000 to erect a statue of a U.S Colored Troops (USCT) soldier on the Franklin Square as part of the effort to tell the “Fuller Story.”

In making the announcement, Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric A. Jacobson said, “Our intention has always been to put something up rather than tearing something down. We recognize the importance of bringing awareness to the African American experience now more than ever and we’re nearing our goal with just $50,000 needed to complete the project.”

The “Fuller Story” initiative was conceived by three pastors, Hewitt Sawyers, Dr. Chris Williamson and Dr. Kevin Riggs, and historian Eric A. Jacobson. It was launched with the help of the City of Franklin, community leaders, pastors and historians. In the fall of 2019, four interpretive markers were dedicated and unveiled in the town square that call attention to the experiences and advancements of African Americans before, during and after the Civil War. A fifth marker details the Battle of Franklin. The culmination of the “Fuller Story” will be the unveiling of the bronze statue of a U.S. Colored Troops soldier that will be placed on the square near the historic Williamson County Courthouse.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously to place the markers as well as a full-scale statue on the square in a place of equal nobility across from the Confederate monument. Tennessee native Joe F. Howard is sculpting the statue to be erected in early 2021.

Jacobson added, “We’re encouraging supporters to make a donation to help us reach our goal. Help us do something positive and powerful for Franklin and for the Civil War community.”

Donations may be made through the Battle of Franklin Trust website by visiting https://boft.org/usct-statue or by calling Laurie McPeak at 615-794-0903.

About The Battle of Franklin Trust

The Battle of Franklin Trust is a 501(c)(3) management corporation acting on behalf of Franklin’s battlefield sites to contribute to a greater understanding and enrich the visitor experience of the November 30, 1864 battle. It is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of preserving, restoring, maintaining and interpreting the properties, artifacts and documents related to the battle so as to preserve an important part of the nation’s history.



