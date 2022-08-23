Battle of 840 Ends in Page High School Victory

The Battle of 840 trophy will remain at Page High School for another year after the Patriots defeated Fairview High by a score of 19-0 in the first game of the season on August 19.

The Battle of 840 is a tradition for both schools, and the rivalry keeps the excitement going each year. More Photos at InFocus

“Playing in the Battle of 840 is an electric atmosphere that is hard to create week in and week out,” said PHS coach Charles Rathbone. “It’s something both schools look forward to. Going forward, I’m hopeful that we continue to improve and play our best when the best is needed. We would love to have another shot at the State championship!”

