Battle Ground Academy Welcomes Andy Taylor As Director Of Safety And Security

Battle Ground Academy (BGA) has appointed Andy Taylor as the school’s new director of safety and security. He will oversee all aspects of campus safety and security across the Early Learning Center, Lower, Middle and Upper School campuses, ensuring a secure environment for students, faculty and families.

“At BGA, the safety and well-being of our students and staff are of the utmost importance,” said Will Kesler, Head of School. “Andy’s extensive background in school safety, combined with his leadership experience in law enforcement, makes him well-suited to advance our commitment to a secure and nurturing campus environment.”

Taylor earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from Western Governors University and is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success. He brings more than 11 years of law enforcement experience to BGA, including service as a patrol officer and school resource officer. Most recently, he served as Safety and Security Coordinator for the Murfreesboro City School District, where he managed the safety operations of 13 schools and 15 campuses.

In his role at BGA, Taylor will lead campus security operations, coordinate emergency preparedness and response efforts, and maintain close partnerships with local law enforcement and first responders. He will also focus on fostering a culture of safety awareness throughout the BGA community.

“I am honored to join Battle Ground Academy and look forward to continuing the school’s strong legacy of care and community,” said Taylor. “My goal is to ensure that every student, teacher, and visitor feels safe and supported on campus each day.”

Under Taylor’s leadership, BGA will continue to build upon its long-standing commitment to creating a welcoming environment where students and educators can focus on learning, growth and connection.

