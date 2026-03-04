Battle Ground Academy to Host Diamond Challenge Competition

Battle Ground Academy (BGA) will host a Diamond Challenge regional competition from 8–11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the BGA Upper School campus, welcoming student entrepreneurs from across the country to campus for a day of innovation, collaboration and competition.
Hosted by BGA’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Program, now in its 11th year and among the first four-year entrepreneurial leadership programs offered at the secondary school level, the event reflects the school’s long-standing commitment to entrepreneurial education.
The Diamond Challenge, a philanthropic initiative of Horn Entrepreneurship at the University of Delaware, invites students to develop, submit and present original business and social venture concepts, providing hands-on experience in innovation, problem-solving, leadership and resilience.
By hosting the competition, BGA continues to serve as a hub for student-driven innovation and entrepreneurial thinking, a schoolwide focus that prepares students to think boldly, act creatively and solve complex problems.
Participating schools represent Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Florida and New York and include:
Battle Ground Academy
Collierville High School
Franklin Road Academy
Fred J. Page High School
Green Level High School
Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy
International Leadership of Texas Garland High School
Lambert High School
Memphis University School
Pine Crest School
Portledge School
Ravenwood High School
South Forsyth High School
Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science
