Battle Ground Academy to Host Diamond Challenge Competition

Battle Ground Academy (BGA) will host a Diamond Challenge regional competition from 8–11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the BGA Upper School campus, welcoming student entrepreneurs from across the country to campus for a day of innovation, collaboration and competition.

Hosted by BGA’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Program, now in its 11th year and among the first four-year entrepreneurial leadership programs offered at the secondary school level, the event reflects the school’s long-standing commitment to entrepreneurial education.

The Diamond Challenge, a philanthropic initiative of Horn Entrepreneurship at the University of Delaware, invites students to develop, submit and present original business and social venture concepts, providing hands-on experience in innovation, problem-solving, leadership and resilience.

By hosting the competition, BGA continues to serve as a hub for student-driven innovation and entrepreneurial thinking, a schoolwide focus that prepares students to think boldly, act creatively and solve complex problems.

Participating schools represent Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Florida and New York and include:

Battle Ground Academy

Collierville High School

Franklin Road Academy

Fred J. Page High School

Green Level High School

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy

International Leadership of Texas Garland High School

Lambert High School

Memphis University School

Pine Crest School

Portledge School

Ravenwood High School

South Forsyth High School

Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email