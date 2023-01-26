Battle Ground Academy Opens Registration for Spring Sports Program

Battle Ground Academy (BGA) has opened registration for its spring 2023 Legends Youth Leagues. The spring sports program, open to all students in the community, is offering Flag Football for kindergarten through fourth grades, 7-on-7 Football for fifth through eighth grades, a Track Running Series for kindergarten through fifth grades, and Soccer for first through fifth grades. The leagues are open to groups that want to register as teams and to individuals, who will be placed on teams on a space-available basis.

“We are excited to be able to offer the Legends Youth Leagues again this year,” said Assistant Head of School for Operations and Co-Curricular Programs Fred Eaves. “At BGA, we are proud to give back to our community by helping young athletes hone their skills and providing opportunities for coaches – new and seasoned – to hone their craft.”

The leagues will be operated by current BGA faculty and coaching staff. Jonas Rodriguez, Head Football Coach and Director of Summer Programs, will direct all football leagues. Kim Murray, Middle School Faculty and Track and Cross-Country Coach, will oversee the track running series; and Assistant Athletic Director and Head Girls Soccer Coach Jan Morrissey will lead soccer.

Registration is open now through February 15 at www.battlegroundacademy.org/legends.

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a co-educational, college preparatory school for grades kindergarten through 12th grade. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.