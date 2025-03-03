Battle Ground Academy Names New Assistant Head of School for Academics

Battle Ground Academy (BGA) has appointed Josh Montgomery, Head of Upper School, as the new Assistant Head of School for Academics. He will continue leading the Upper School while also assuming his new responsibilities, ensuring continuity in academic leadership while the school conducts a search for a new Head of Upper School. That process will begin later this spring, with the selected candidate set to step into the role in Fall 2026.

“After an extensive national search, it became clear that the best candidate was already within our community,” said Will Kesler, Head of School. “Josh’s leadership, vision, and deep commitment to BGA made him the ideal choice for this role. I am confident that under his guidance, our academic programs will continue to thrive, and I look forward to seeing the impact of his leadership in the years ahead.”

The Assistant Head of School for Academics is a key leadership position responsible for overseeing the academic programs and ensuring the highest standards of educational excellence at BGA. This role involves collaborating with faculty, staff, and administration to develop and implement curriculum, instructional strategies, and assessment methods. The Assistant Head of School in Academics will play a crucial role in fostering a culture of continuous improvement, innovation, and student success.

“I am honored to be trusted with the responsibility of serving as Assistant Head of School for Academics,” said Montgomery. “Throughout my first four years at BGA, it has been glaringly evident that the faculty, staff, and administration of our school are intelligent, passionate, and purpose-driven people. I look forward to engaging with members of each division and supporting them as we actualize the school’s mission to ignite and nurture student curiosity, intellect, and character.”

Montgomery has served in his current role for four years, and prior to coming to BGA was the Upper School Head at Bayside Academy in Daphne, Ala. He has over 20 years of independent school experience that he will use to benefit BGA in his new position.

About Battle Ground Academy:

Founded in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a coeducational, college preparatory school servicing students in grades Pre-Kindergarten through 12. Located in Franklin, Tennessee, BGA provides a challenging and supportive educational environment that prepares students for success in college and beyond. With a commitment to academic excellence, character development, and community engagement, BGA empowers students to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

