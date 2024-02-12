Battle Ground Academy Inducts New Artist Guild Members

Battle Ground Academy (BGA) recently inducted 37 students into the school’s Artist Guild, which is the Upper School Honor Society for the Arts. The group, which consists of musicians, writers, dancers, performers and visual artists, was honored at the annual Artist Guild ceremony.

The 2024 honorees include: Kayla Bartlett, Bella Besco, Lucy Bruff, Caleb Cain, Ian Carlig, Jordan Collins, Bella Covington, Hays Craig, Blythe Dillard, Willis Egan, Ben Fisher, Evangelene Gallimore, Ella Goldman, Carter Harris, Palmer Holden, Weston Howard, Addison Irvin, Roman Kephart, Walker Kesler, Jimin Lee, Will Locke, Anna Moser, Lili-Claire Nichols, Huck Paisley, Anna Pile, Laurel Phelps, Ella Reid, Caroline Roeder, Kate Rogers, Sophia Schultenover, Charlotte Slater, Birdie Small, El Sweet, Brody Watson, Wilson Webster, and Olivia Whitley.

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a co-educational, college preparatory school for grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.