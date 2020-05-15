



Battle Ground Academy will be hosting a graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 16 on the school’s football field. BGA is following a strict set of social distancing guidelines that have been approved by local and state officials.

Those guidelines include no gatherings for group pictures, etc. before, during, or after the ceremony on campus, no physical contact among those present, each senior is limited to parents only as guests and seniors and guests will remain in their car upon arrival until directed by staff.

“We wanted to provide some well-earned closure for the class of 2020 to celebrate their time at BGA,” said Head of School Will Kesler. “These students deserve to have the traditional moment of wearing the cap-and-gown, processing as a class and receiving a diploma. Their senior year was disrupted but we want to do whatever we can to make sure they always remember their graduation.”

As part of the ceremony, BGA’s valedictorian and salutatorian will address their classmates. Katelyn Helberg, who will attend the University of Arkansas, received the Edward Tyndall Stalcup ’47 Valedictory Medal. Bailey Anderson, who will attend the University of Washington, was awarded the William H. Smith ’71 Salutatory Medal.

BGA’s graduation plan is in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the Tennessee Department of Education as one of the approved alternatives to a traditional ceremony. Attendees will be strictly limited to graduating seniors, their parents (no siblings or grandparents) and a limited number of BGA’s Upper School faculty.

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a co-educational, college preparatory school for grades kindergarten through 12th grade.




