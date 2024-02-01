Battle Ground Academy Earns College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award

Battle Ground Academy (BGA) has earned the College Board AP® Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science Principles. Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have expanded girls’ access in AP computer science courses.

More than 1,100 institutions achieved either 50% or higher female representation in one of the two AP computer science courses or a percentage of the female computer science exam takers meeting or exceeding that of the school’s female population during the 2022-23 school year. In 2023, BGA was one of 834 recognized in the category of AP Computer Science Principles (CSP) and one of only 13 schools in Tennessee to earn the award.

“Being honored with this award is a proud acknowledgment of Battle Ground Academy’s growth and success in the STEM Concentration,” said Will Kesler, Head of School. “This achievement is a reflection of the collective dedication of our faculty and the inherent curiosity of our students, and I eagerly anticipate the continued success of these young women. I am confident their achievements will contribute significantly to any field they pursue.”

BGA introduced the STEM Concentration in Fall 2022, allowing interested students to explore and study science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in a more thorough way. Dr. Jennifer Demers is the director of the STEM Program and Makerspace Programming. The STEM concentration helps students solidify observation and analytical thinking skills through an interdisciplinary approach centered on real-world experience and applications. In addition to the STEM Concentration, BGA offers Concentrations in Entrepreneurial Leadership and Global Studies, with plans for a Fine Arts Concentration in the future.

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a coeducational, college preparatory school for grades pre-K through 12th grade. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.