The Battle of Franklin Trust will host its first lecture series discussion of 2020 on Thursday, Feb. 27. Featuring speakers Dr. Chris Williamson of Strong Tower Bible Church and Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric A. Jacobson, the lecture will explore the Civil War, the 15th Amendment, monuments, the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders.

“Our lecture series, which we launched a decade ago, are about educating the Franklin community while discussing the topics connected to our mission,” said CEO Eric A. Jacobson. “Dr. Chris Williamson will bring a unique point of view to some of the topics that impact us all.”

Dr. Chris Williamson is the founder and senior pastor of Strong Tower Bible Church. Williamson received his doctor of strategic leadership from Regent University’s School of Business and Leadership and was ordained in 1992. He has preached in various churches, colleges, conferences and outreach events all over the U.S. and has ministered abroad. Williamson has also authored two books and served a pivotal role in the development of the Battle of Franklin Trust’s “Fuller Story” which helped tell the stories of the African American experience before, during and after the Civil War.

The lecture will take place at the Fleming Center at Carnton, located at 1345 Eastern Flank Circle. The discussion will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will last about 45 minutes, followed by a panel Q&A. Additional lectures such as “The Changing Face of Civil War Interpretation,” “The Reconstruction Amendments and our Changing Constitution” and “John Bell Hood and Why Facts Matter” will be covered throughout the year.

The events are free and open to the public, however, reservations are required due to limited seating. For reservations, contact hannah@boft.org or (615) 794- 0903. For more information about the Battle of Franklin Trust, please visit www.boft.org.

About The Battle of Franklin Trust

The Battle of Franklin Trust is a 501(c)3 management corporation acting on behalf of Franklin’s battlefield sites to contribute to a greater understanding and enrich the visitor experience of the November 30, 1864 battle. It is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of preserving, restoring, maintaining and interpreting the properties, artifacts and documents related to the battle so as to preserve an important part of the nation’s history.