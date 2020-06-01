



The Battle of Franklin Trust has released its original documentary “The Battle of Franklin & The American Experiment” to purchase on DVD and digital download. The 72-minute documentary debuted at The Franklin Theatre on Feb. 13, 2020. The sold-out viewing also featured a panel discussion led by Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric A. Jacobson.

Produced and directed by Braxie Jacobson, “The Battle of Franklin & The American Experiment” is a 21st century documentary that pushes the boundaries of historic interpretation and explores the creation of the United States of America, the almost inevitable descent toward our Civil War, the controversial effects of Reconstruction and Jim Crow and the struggles for Civil Rights.

Eric A. Jacobson, along with Shelia Mullican, Ethan Castelo and Brad Kinnison, set the tone and storyline of what America was and what it became. Slavery and our immense political struggles are put front and center and the viewer can see how the Civil War and the Battle of Franklin engulfed and ultimately redefined the country.

“We are delighted to finally release the documentary for purchase. Our team has worked tirelessly to make this vision come to life and we are proud to offer this thought-provoking work to the public, said Jacobson. “The proceeds from ‘The Battle of Franklin & The American Experiment’ will directly benefit new preservation efforts.”

The DVD is available for $19.99 and the digital download is $4.99. For more information about purchasing “The Battle of Franklin and the American Experiment,” contact Battle of Franklin Trust Gift Shop Manager Will Pogue at will@boft.org or 615-794-0903, or visit www.store.boft.org.

About The Battle of Franklin Trust

The Battle of Franklin Trust is a 501(c)3 management corporation acting on behalf of Franklin’s battlefield sites to contribute to a greater understanding and enrich the visitor experience of the November 30, 1864 battle. It is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of preserving, restoring, maintaining and interpreting the properties, artifacts and documents related to the battle so as to preserve an important part of the nation’s history.



