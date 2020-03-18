Maury County Schools announced that two new facilities, Battle Creek Elementary and Battle Creek Middle School, have received the Associated General Contractors of Tennessee Middle Tennessee Branch (AGC) Award of Excellence in the Institutional New Construction category. AGC’s Build Tennessee Awards program recognizes excellence in construction, valuable contributions to the community and a commitment to skill, integrity and responsibility. Brentwood-based Bell & Associates Construction provided general contracting services for both facilities.

Battle Creek Schools are unlike any other schools in the state of Tennessee. Both schools are state-of-the-art facilities designed to promote collaboration among students and hands-on education through project-based alternative learning environments. Each classroom is equipped with the latest technology allowing for the district to continue its initiative to prepare students for a tech-driven environment.

The 91,600-square-foot elementary school consists of 37 classrooms, 10 grade-specific collaboration spaces, an art room, music room, media center, gymnasium, cafeteria and kitchen.

Battle Creek Middle School is a two-story 125,000-square-foot building that consists of 40 classrooms; eight collaboration spaces; labs for STEM, biology and chemistry; media center; art room; choral room; band room; two gymnasiums; and sports facilities including a weight room and food service facilities.

“These two, state-of-the-art schools demonstrate our county’s commitment to educating students through a new, dynamic classroom approach that was expertly reflected in their design and construction,” said Dr. Chris Marczak, Superintendent, Maury County Schools. “Since they opened, we’ve received amazing feedback from parents, teachers and our community.”

“These awards reflect our commitment to excellence and the high-quality relationships our team has built in the industry and community over the last 50 years,” said Keith Pyle, president of BELL. “The design for these news schools exemplifies Maury County’s forward-thinking vision, and we’re proud we were able to execute it both on time and on budget.”

About Maury County Public Schools

Maury County Public Schools serves nearly 13,000 pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students and operates 19 traditional elementary, middle and high schools – three K-12 unit schools, one non-traditional high school and one alternative school. MCPS is led by a mission to provide the educational instruction, tools, and environment for every child to succeed in LIFE as Life-long Learners, Independent Thinkers, Fearless Innovators and Exemplary Citizens. More information can be found at www.mauryk12.org.