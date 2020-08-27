Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Honors Fallen Officer Destin Legieza

The 7th annual Battle of the Badges blood drive competition is underway. Battle of the Badges is a national rivalry among first responder groups to help ensure the blood supply keeps pace with demand during the holidays. Groups participating this year include the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department, the Brentwood Police Department, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Fraternal Order of Police. It began Wednesday and continues today, Thursday, August 27 at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library located at 8109 Concord Road.

The community donated 322 pints during last year’s blood drive. This year’s goal is to collect more than 347 pints of blood and platelet donations to help those in need of blood and its life saving components. The 2020 drive will be held in memory of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza, who was killed in the line of duty on June 18, 2020.

“We felt it was only appropriate to dedicate this year’s drive in memory of Destin,” said Deputy Chief David Windrow of the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department. “He represented everything that this drive is about… giving of yourself to help others in need,” Chief Windrow added.

Social distancing will be in place for the event. Make an appointment in advance by visiting the Red Cross site and using sponsor code: brentwoodbattleofthebadges. Walk-ins are welcome but may have to wait due to social distancing.

Hours for the blood drive are 6 am – 6 pm.

Battle for the Badges began on Wednesday, August 26th, what would have been Officer Legieza’s 31st birthday. His wife, Heather, who will be volunteering at the event, shared a message on the City of Brentwood Facebook page encouraging citizens to take part as a way to remember her husband.

