Bathroom Upgrade Ideas: Trending Shower Designs

If you are looking to renovate your bathroom, the shower is typically your focal point. Need some ideas? Check out Carpet One’s advice on upgrading your walk-in shower.

The top trends for showers are showers that feature a glass surround, doorless shower, gray and white shower color combinations, and black and white showers.

Glass surround showers are great because they are timeless, create a spa-like feel in your bathroom, and they provide clean lines for your showers.

1 of 3

Doorless showers are a relatively new trend in bathrooms. A doorless shower just means there’s no door or shower curtain to the shower. There are two options to achieve the look, have the glass frame go all the way to the floor or create a step in the shower.

1 of 3

Gray and White pair well for a walk-in shower. You can choose a gray for your walls, gray as an accent, or use white as your main color and gray to complement.

1 of 3

Black and White Showers is a combo that can be boho, classic, modern, farmhouse, and industrial. You can even choose black grout for your white tile as high contrast.

1 of 3

——————————————————————————————————

This article is brought to you by McCall’s Carpet One.

McCall’s Carpet One is Franklin’s locally-owned carpet, flooring & tile center with free estimates and local installation of carpet, hardwood flooring, kitchen and bath tile – plus furniture and appliances by DT McCall’s in the back! Everything home, all in one place – all at great, low prices!

Visit McCall’s low-budget showroom on Franklin Rd next to The Factory in Franklin, or click for a free in-home estimate.