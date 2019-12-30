Bathroom in a Box is taking the guesswork out of bathroom design. The DIY online interior design company, which offers hand-curated bathroom product collections for bathroom remodels, has homeowners in mind with its simplified approach to bathroom design.

Founder and Interior Designer Diane Kazan was inspired to launch the service after working at a big box store and finding many customers struggling to find products needed for designer remodels.

“I would see customers wandering around the store frustrated and overwhelmed by hundreds of bathroom products — they didn’t know where to start,” Kazan says. “I found myself putting collections together for them, and they were so thankful for the help and for making the process easier.”

The idea to create product collections led the Franklin designer to take her own path and start Bathroom in a Box. With 20 years of experience in the building industry designing and building bathroom and kitchen remodels, Kazan knew Bathroom in a Box was the answer remodelers were looking for.

“We’re here to help simplify the process of bathroom remodels. Whether someone is remodeling themselves, or working with a contractor, we help homeowners save time and money, and offer a more predictable outcome for renovations,” Kazan shares. “Bathroom in a Box is like hiring an interior designer for your bathroom remodel with guaranteed designer results.”

From traditional and farmhouse, to industrial and more, the company offers 30 designer collections to choose from. Each collection is created by an interior designer who chooses products based on style and price to fit a remodelers budget. At $89 per collection, buyers receive a design board, and an itemized shopping list that includes product photos, descriptions, model numbers, and a link to purchase products on their own. For those seeking custom design, the design company also offers concierge services.

“Everyone should have a bathroom that is well designed but also fits their budget. We provide an opportunity for homeowners to have a curated designed bathroom at a fraction of the price with expert help,” Kazan says.

Above all, the designer says she loves being a part of the joy that comes along with helping homeowners see their vision come to life.

“Of course it’s important to evaluate the cost and value a remodel brings. But isn’t part of the outcome of a project, when a project is finished, is looking around and thinking, this project has brought me joy. Joy encapsulates everything. It’s an honor to be a part of that joy.”

For more information about Bathroom in a Box, individuals can visit www.bathroominabox.com or call (615) 237-1030 or fill out the form below.

