Baskin-Robbins’ Valentine’s Day Treats Now Available

The season of love is upon us, and you know what that means: Baskin-Robbins® is bringing back its heartthrob Flavor of the Month, Love Potion #31®, to melt your hearts. But that’s not all — make your Valentine’s even sweeter with the return of the irresistible Crazy for You Cake. Whether you’re planning a Galentine’s party or celebrating with that special someone, these treats are perfect to make everyone’s heart (and stomach) happy.

Love Potion #31®

Back to make you fall in love again, Love Potion #31® is the perfect recipe for romance. This obsession-worthy creation is a combination of white chocolate and raspberry flavored ice creams bursting with raspberry filled chocolate flavored hearts, delicious raspberry swirls, and chocolate-flavored chips. It’s a heart-melting combination that will leave you love-struck. Make your February extra sweet with two scoops of Love Potion #31® in our Sweetheart Fancy Cone, which is a delicious fresh-baked pink waffle cone dipped in chocolate and coated with heart sprinkles.

Crazy for You Cake

Whether you’re sharing it with your special someone or your best friends, it’s the sweetest way to show you care! With fudge accents, a crunchy OREO® cookie and delicious buttercream rosettes, you can get the swoon-worthy Crazy for You Cake in any ice cream and cake flavor to make it extra special. Don’t miss out on the chance to sweep your loved one(s) off their feet with this mouth-watering dessert. Trust us, they’ll be major heart eyes for days.

Available for a limited time, get your favas faster and order Love Potion #31® and Crazy for You Cake ahead in the BR App. And the best part? When you sign up Baskin-Robbins Rewards™, every purchase brings you closer to earning tasty rewards, and you’ll get a free scoop* just for becoming a rewards member.

