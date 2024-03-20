Baskin-Robbins Rolls Out Mobile Ordering Nationwide

March 18, 2024 – There’s a new way to get your faves faster. Baskin-Robbins® guests nationwide can now order flavorful ice cream scoops, cool beverages, and yummy sundaes for pick up ahead of time with the new updates to the BR App.

With everyday favorites available in as little as 15 minutes, these new updates mean less time waiting and more time doing the things you love — like filling your stomach with the new Flavor of the Month, Mexican Chocolate Brownie. Baskin-Robbins fans can download the BR App in the Google Play or App Store. Most delicious download ever.

“When we set out to evolve the BR App experience, we kept digital convenience and guest feedback top-of-mind,” said Nicole Boutwell, Senior Director, Customer Marketing & Brand Experience. “With these expanded capabilities to our app, guests can enjoy their favorites faster and unlock new ways to celebrate all of life’s moments with ice cream.”

Guests can get the ice cream party started and save $3 on an order of $10 or more, available for all registered app users through May 17 with promo code TASTY* at checkout. Talk about a tasty app.

This spring, hop don’t walk to your nearest Baskin-Robbins. Just in time for Easter, the fan-favorite Hopscotch the Bunny Cake is back and features white chocolate bunny ears and feet, surrounded by a bed of grass made of icing and colorful sprinkles. And there’s a new cake on the block — the all-new Petal Pop Cake is a burst of vibrant hues and floral accents that is sure to delight your taste buds with the essence of spring. Guests can sweeten their celebration by pre-ordering these customizable ice cream cakes in the BR App or online.

Source: Baskin-Robbins

