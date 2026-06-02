Baskin-Robbins June Flavor of the Month Is Fútbol Fireworks

Baskin-Robbins is celebrating soccer season with a new June Flavor of the Month — Fútbol Fireworks — available at participating locations nationwide starting June 1, 2026. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Baskin-Robbins Fútbol Fireworks Flavor?

Fútbol Fireworks combines Sweet Cream Soda ice cream and Cherry flavored sherbet with green apple and blue raspberry popping candy, plus blue raspberry swirls. The popping candy delivers a fizzy, celebratory burst with every bite.

Is There a Fútbol Fireworks Milkshake?

Yes. Baskin-Robbins is also offering a Fútbol Fireworks Milkshake, blending the flavor with milk and simple syrup for a sippable version that keeps the popping candy experience intact.

Where Can You Get Fútbol Fireworks Ice Cream?

The flavor is available at participating Baskin-Robbins locations nationwide while supplies last. Use the Baskin-Robbins website or BR App to find a location near you.

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Source: Inspire Brands