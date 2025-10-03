Baskin-Robbins Introduces New Galactic Brownie and Brownie Polar Pizza

Baskin-Robbins® is taking taste buds on a cosmic adventure with the arrival of its new Flavor of the Month, Galactic Brownie, and the launch of the Galactic Brownie Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat. Available nationwide beginning October 1, these limited-time offerings deliver chocolatey goodness with a galactic twist, making them the perfect treats for Halloween celebrations and interstellar indulgences alike.

Brace for a delicious impact! Galactic Brownie just landed. This out-of-this-world flavor features brownie batter ice cream swirled with gooey chocolate icing, studded with chewy brownie pieces, and rainbow chips. Whether enjoyed in a cup, cone, or milkshake, it’s the ultimate way to satisfy cosmic cravings before this stellar scoop disappears into the night sky.

Just in time for Halloween, Baskin-Robbins is putting a sweet spin on one of the season’s biggest traditions. Halloween is famously one of the busiest nights of the year for pizza delivery, so why not swap the savory for something sweet with the Galactic Brownie Polar Pizza? This sliceable dessert starts with a double fudge brownie crust, topped with Galactic Brownie ice cream, M&M’S® Milk Chocolate Candies*, a decadent fudge drizzle, and festive Halloween sprinkles. Designed for sharing and perfect for spooky gatherings, it’s a delicious way to light up any Halloween party.

And it only gets sweeter! From October 1 through October 31, Baskin-Robbins Rewards members can enjoy 20% off any Polar Pizza**, and on Halloween, scoop up even more fun with 31% off all scoops on October 31***, a spooktacular finale to any Halloween celebration.

Available for a limited time only, order Galactic Brownie or the Galactic Brownie Polar Pizza ahead through the BR App, just in time for trick-or-treat gatherings or late-night cravings.

Source: Inspire Brands

