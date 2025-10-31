Baskin-Robbins Debuts the Dubai Chocolate Collection

Baskin-Robbins® is scooping into the season with a highly anticipated creation that’s been dominating social media feeds: the Dubai Chocolate Collection, headlined by the November Flavor of the Month, Pistachio Chocolate Bar Ice Cream.

Inspired by the viral Dubai Chocolate Bar that’s sparked chocolate cravings around the globe, Baskin-Robbins is bringing its own twist to the trend, not with a single item, but a full lineup of crave-worthy creations:

Dubai Chocolate Sundae: The true showstopper of the lineup, this indulgent sundae features three scoops of Pistachio Chocolate Bar Ice Cream, layered with hot fudge and kadayif, topped with pistachio sauce, whipped cream, fudge drizzle and kadayif for a sundae that’s as decadent as it is irresistible.

The true showstopper of the lineup, this indulgent sundae features three scoops of Pistachio Chocolate Bar Ice Cream, layered with hot fudge and kadayif, topped with pistachio sauce, whipped cream, fudge drizzle and kadayif for a sundae that’s as decadent as it is irresistible. Pistachio Chocolate Bar Ice Cream (FOM) : Where it all starts, this new Flavor of the Month boasts decadent swirls of pistachio and chocolate flavored ice creams, studded with pistachio pieces and chocolate crunch swirls.

: Where it all starts, this new Flavor of the Month boasts decadent swirls of pistachio and chocolate flavored ice creams, studded with pistachio pieces and chocolate crunch swirls. Dubai Chocolate Shake: This new shake blends Pistachio Chocolate Bar Ice Cream with milk and pistachio sauce. And before the shake is even poured, the cup gets coated with a rich chocolate drizzle. It’s all topped off with a dollop of whipped cream, pistachio sauce, and crispy kadayif.

But wait, there’s more! Baskin-Robbins’ iconic Turkey Cake is back and ready to be the main course of the Thanksgiving dessert table. The festive favorite is complete with sugar cone drumsticks, a caramel praline glaze and a golden finish that looks straight out of the oven. Beneath the delicious exterior lies a customizable ice cream center filled with any flavor guests prefer – serving as the ultimate table centerpiece that’s as fun to serve as it is to eat.

It gets even sweeter, from Nov 1 – Nov 16, Baskin-Robbins Rewards® members can get $5 off a Turkey Cake, valid on in-shop, BR App, or BaskinRobbins.com purchases. *

Available for a limited time only, scoop into the Dubai Chocolate Collection or pre-order the Turkey Cake through the BR App, just in time for Friendsgiving feasts, Thanksgiving spreads or any occasion that calls for a little extra dessert joy.

To learn more about Baskin-Robbins’ premium ice cream flavors, beverages and frozen desserts, download the BR App, and follow along on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook.

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email