Basketball: Summit Beats Lebanon to Win the King of the Hill Holiday Classic

Thursday, December 30th

Final Score: 63-47

The Spartans (6-7) give Lebanon (15-2) their first loss since November 16th in a very physical game.

Jarred Hall was ejected early in the 2nd quarter leaving the Blue Devils without a starter. It was at this point in the game where tensions began to rise. Summit shot 37 free throws compared to Lebanon’s 14. Each team also had a player foul out late in the 4th quarter.

Summit’s Isaac Power dominated the boards with 7 rebounds and lead both teams with 18 points. As a team the Spartans controlled the paint. They grabbed 18 total rebounds as a team.

Despite a disappointing loss Lebanon still remains hopeful to secure a top seed in postseason play still holding one of the best records in 4A. They will play at Ravenwood (10-5) next on January 4th.

The Spartans are set to play Franklin (13-4) January 4th which will continue their 5 game home stand.