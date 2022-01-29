Basketball: Stellar Offensive Performance Helps Indy Overtake Summit

Friday, January 28th

Final Score: 75-45

The Eagles (18-5) get the best of Summit (7-14) at home thanks to a stellar offensive performance.

Owen Ries was lighting the scoreboard up with 18 points and 4 huge three pointers. Jett Montgomery scored 15 of his 17 points in the 1st half but got in foul trouble. He had to sit most of the 2nd half but Independence’s bench picked up the slack scoring 20 points in the 3rd quarter alone.

The Spartans were lead by Issac Power with 14 points but it was not enough. Summit was also out rebounded 21 to 18.

Both teams pulled their starters with 4 minutes left in the game. Each team’s Freshmen and reserves got to play out the rest of this district matchup.

Indy’s next game is Tuesday, February 1st against Nolensville (8-12) as they look to complete the season sweep.

Summit will face Hillsboro at home on Tuesday, February 1st. They look to avenge a loss they took back in January to the Burros.