Basketball Skills for the Backyard: Fun Drills for the Whole Family with Your New Basketball Hoop

Give your family a holiday gift that sparks joy and builds skills—a basketball hoop! With the top brands of hoops offered by Happy Backyards, you’re setting the stage for endless family bonding and fun. Whether you’re playing one-on-one or organizing a mini tournament, backyard basketball is a gift that keeps on giving all year round.

Happy Backyards is Tennessee’s leader in playful outdoor spaces and offers the best you can shop in basketball hoops. With high-quality options like Proformance Hoops and models that meet HOA guidelines, Happy Backyards can help you create the perfect setup for your family’s next great adventure.

Dribble, Shoot, Score! Beginner-Friendly Drills



Start simple with fun, skill-building drills perfect for all ages. Practice dribbling in figure-eights, shoot free throws to earn “holiday points,” or play Around the World for a festive twist. These activities encourage friendly competition and help everyone in the family improve their basketball skills, no matter their level of experience.

Team Up for Family Tournaments



Turn your backyard into a tournament arena! Divide into teams for mini games or run a family free throw contest. Add festive prizes like holiday treats or small gifts to amp up the excitement. Your basketball hoop becomes the centerpiece of memorable family evenings, laughter, and friendly rivalries.

Build Skills for the Long Run

As the seasons change, so do your family’s basketball skills. Set goals like mastering three-point shots or perfecting layups. Over time, your backyard hoop becomes more than a gift—it’s a space where confidence, teamwork, and memories grow. With Happy Backyards’ durable and high-quality hoops, your court is ready for any challenge.

A New Basketball Home is a Slam Dunk Family Holiday Gift

Make the ultimate slam-dunk holiday shopping decision with a basketball hoop from Happy Backyards. It’s more than a gift—it’s a tradition in the making, a place for fun, and a court for skills that last a lifetime. Let Happy Backyards help you create unforgettable family moments this season!

Make Your Backyard Happier This Holiday Season with Happy Backyards

Trust Happy Backyards to transform your outdoor space as your family’s holiday wish this year! Since 1996, Happy Backyards has been dedicated to bringing families in middle Tennessee the very best in playsets, trampolines, basketball hoops, and custom game courts. As Nashville locals, they’re proud to offer premier products from brands like Playground One, AlleyOop, Springfree, and Proformance Hoops to help families connect and play safely. From backyards to commercial playgrounds, they’re here to inspire outdoor fun that families will cherish for years to come!

Get started with Happy Backyards today by visiting the showroom at the Cool Springs Galleria Mall near the Belk Outlet Store or exploring the range of playsets online. Professional installations start at $199, so you can cross holiday shopping for your family off the list early!

HAPPY BACKYARDS – FRANKLIN

Location:

1800 Galleria BLVD. STE. 1015, Franklin, TN 37067

Phone:

(615) 595-5582

Hours:

Monday – Saturday:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Closed Sundays

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email