Middle and high school basketball is underway in Williamson County Schools.

Take a look at the photos above and below to see highlights from the January 3 varsity boys basketball game between Independence High and Fairview High and the January 6 varsity girls basketball game between Brentwood High and Centennial High.

Be sure to check the WCS mobile app or your school’s website to see when your teams will be playing next. More Photos here!

Photos by WCS 1 of 6

MORE SCHOOL NEWS