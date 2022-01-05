Basketball: Ravenwood Dominates Lebanon in First Game Back From Pensacola

Tuesday, January 4th

Final Score: 47-35

The Raptors improve to 11-5 on the year with a victory over Lebanon (15-3) as each team will move into their district schedule.

DJ Starr and Jake Mulder gave the Blue Devils trouble all night. Starr finished with 12 points and Mulder crashed the boards and finished with 9 rebounds. Both players are seniors who played serious minutes.

Ravenwood held the lead for most of this contest. In the 3rd quarter, Lebanon was able to tie the game and even went into the 4th only down 2 points. Lebanon’s Yarin Alexander lead all scorers with 14 points but the rest of the team had a rough night from the field.

The Blue Devils will face Wilson Central (5-10) next Tuesday, January 11th on the road. Even though they will not be the home team they will not have to travel far as both campuses are only miles away.

Ravenwood takes on Nolensville (8-7) this Friday, January 7th as they continue their 3 game home stand.