Basketball: Independence Gets the Best of Nolensville on the Road

Friday, January 14th

Final Score: 81-48

The Eagles (15-4) were able to dismantle Nolensville (8-9) to notch a victory in the win column in district play.

Independence is now tied with Franklin (15-4) as far as overall record goes as they both fight for the top spot in Region 6. Head coach Mark Wilkins had his team playing calm and collected as they were visiting in a court with a full student section.

Josh Owens dropped 22 points and scored 6 of his team’s 12 three pointers. To compliment that, Jett Montgomery put up 18 points and Houston Hicks came close to a double-double posting a 7 point 6 rebound stat line. These three players were the spark the Eagles needed early when the lead was only 8 in the 2nd quarter.

Nolensville’s Grady Powers and Jaden Clark combined for 26 points. They showed heart by playing hard until the end of the game. The Knights will face Centennial (8-7) next Tuesday, January 18th as they hope to finally get a district win.

The Eagles will face highly ranked Ravenwood (13-5) in a crucial district matchup next Tuesday, January 18th at home.