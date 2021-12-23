Basketball: Franklin Rolls Over Oakland With Flurry of Three Pointers

Wednesday, December 22

Final Score: 78-54

Franklin (10-3) hits 13 three pointers to finish perfect in the 2021 Adidas Shootout hosted by Riverdale.

Jack Medalie and Noah Magee combined for 43 points. The Admirals also out-rebounded Oakland (5-5). Franklin saw success forcing turnovers and playing an efficient half court offense as they saw the lead continue to grow. At the end of the 4th quarter they put in their reserves as they at one point held a 26 point lead.

The Patriots were lead by Carrington Allen who scored 17 points. Their next opponent is Columbia Central (9-2) who will host them on January 4th.

Franklin will play Monday, December 27th against Spring Garden (AL) as they enter a tournament in Destin, Florida.