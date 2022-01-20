Basketball: Franklin Hits Buzzer Beater to Win Against Brentwood

Wednesday, January 19th

Final Score: 60-58

Davis Long scored a game-winning layup as time expired to give Franklin (17-4) a victory at home.

Brentwood (10-4) led for the majority of this game. They got off to a hot start scoring 25 points in the first quarter. Davis White led all scorers with 19 points.

The Admirals were down by as much as 12 points early on. They took their first lead of the game with 5 minutes left in the 4th quarter. There were multiple lead changes in the final minutes of the game. Both teams were trading 3 pointers late which electrified the packed gym.

Franklin as a team hit 11 three-pointers and Brentwood his 7. Each offense was lighting up the scoreboard. Davis Long and Jack Medalie combined for 37 points and played serious minutes for the Admirals.

The Bruins next matchup is at home against Hillsboro Friday, January 21st at 7:30 PM.

Franklin’s next game will be Friday, January 21st against Independence (16-4) on MyTv30 Friday Night Hoops at 7:30 PM.