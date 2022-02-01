Basketball: Franklin Gets the Win Over Centennial

Tuesday, February 1st

Final Score: 53-44

The Admirals (19-6) pull away from Centennial (9-7) after being tied early in the game.

A huge 2nd quarter from Franklin gave them some important momentum. They scored 18 points in that period alone going into the half up 9 points. The starters were pulled with 3 minutes left in the game. Franklin completes the season sweep over their cross town rival.

The Cougars were led by Dominic Reed who finished with 8 points and 5 rebounds. The score was 14-14 after the 1st quarter as Centennial got off to a hot start causing crucial turnovers.

Davis Long’s 15 points combined with Noah Magee’s 14 points and 6 rebounds gave the Cougars problems all night. As a team they also hit 5 three pointers and snagged more rebounds that Centennial.

The Admirals next matchup is at Brentwood (10-6) on Friday, February 4th. This comes after their buzzer-beater victory on January 19th.

Nolensville (8-14) will travel to Centennial on Friday, February 4th for the Cougars next game. They are still looking to secure their 1st district win this season.