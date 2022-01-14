Basketball: The Blue Raiders Dominate in Home Win Against FAU

Thursday, January 13th

Final Score: 70-57

MTSU (10-6) wins first game since December 19th after last week’s games were postponed.

They now stand at 1-2 in Conference USA play with a convincing victory over Florida Atlantic (8-7). As a team they shot very well posting a 43% efficiency from the field.

Senior guard Josh Jefferson scored 19 points with 5 three pointers which tied a career high. He provided the spark the Blue Raiders needed after they fell 8-3 early in the 1st half. Camryn Weston showed up off the bench and contributed 13 points.

The Owls on paper had the bigger team however they were out-rebounded by MTSU. FAU also shot 22 more free throws than the Blue Raiders but could not finish plays on the offensive end of the court.

MTSU’s next opponent if Florida International (10-6) at home on Saturday, January 15th. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ at 5:00 PM.