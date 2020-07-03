



As a way to support and connect with the Williamson County community this summer, barre3 Brentwood is taking their signature 45-minute class outdoors every Wednesday in July at One Franklin Park. All classes are FREE and the only props needed are a mat, towel and water. If you’re looking to feel connected to community in the summer sun, sign up here using your MindBody account, or by visiting barre3 Brentwood’s website.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed and enforced to ensure a safe and healthy experience for all guests. All participants will be socially distanced by 10 feet within the designated outdoor class location and will be asked to stay on their mat for the duration of the workout. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be available onsite. You will be alerted two hours prior to the start of class via email and barre3 Brentwood’s Instagram if weather conditions prohibit the class from taking place outdoors.

This Summer Park Series will began Wednesday, July 1 and will conclude Wednesday, July 29. Classes will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. and will conclude by 7:15 p.m. Please plan to arrive 15 minutes early to allow time to check-in and get set up on your mat. Each participant will be asked to confirm that they are free of COVID-19 symptoms (e.g. shortness of breath, cough, fever) prior to joining the class. One Franklin Park is located at 6100 Tower Circle in Franklin, Tennessee and free parking is available to all guests. If you have questions or need additional information, email [email protected].

About barre3

Barre3 is a full-body mindful workout that delivers remarkable results from the inside out. You’ll be guided through sustained holds, muscle-burning micro-movements, and heart-pumping cardio bursts. Rooted in three fitness disciplines—ballet barre, pilates and yoga – the barre3 signature approach will leave you feeling balanced in body and empowered from within. The Brentwood studio is owned by Nashville natives, Francie Fisher Corcoran and Jessie Ganick and is located in the Merchant’s Walking Shopping Center at 4908 Thoroughbred Lane, Brentwood, TN 37027.



