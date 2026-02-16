Barnes Earns 250th Win at Tennessee with 73-63 Defeat of LSU

February 14, 2026 — Tennessee pulled away from LSU 73-63 at Food City Center in Knoxville, TN. The Volunteers improved to 18-7 overall and 8-4 in SEC play, while the Tigers fell to 14-11 and 2-10 in conference play. Attendance was 21,678.

First half

Tennessee built a 35-29 halftime lead, shooting 50 percent from the field while holding LSU to 34.6 percent. J.P. Estrella scored 10 first-half points, and Ja’Kobi Gillespie opened the game with a three-pointer as the Vols pushed the lead to 12. LSU stayed within range behind a pair of threes from Mazi Mosley.

Top performers

Player Team PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST Nate Ament Tennessee 22 6-19 0-3 10-11 9 1 J.P. Estrella Tennessee 16 7-9 0-0 2-4 9 0 Jalen Reece LSU 15 4-8 3-5 4-4 0 4 Marquel Sutton LSU 15 6-15 1-3 2-2 9 0 Pablo Tamba LSU 13 4-8 2-3 3-8 2 1 Ja’Kobi Gillespie Tennessee 12 4-9 4-8 0-0 2 6

Second half

LSU tied the game at 35 early in the second half on threes from Tamba and Reece. Sutton’s free throws gave the Tigers a brief 42-41 lead. Tennessee answered with a Gillespie three and an Estrella tip-in to push ahead 55-50. LSU cut it to four at 60-64, but Ament sealed it at the line, hitting 6-of-6 free throws in the final two minutes. Tennessee outrebounded LSU 45-24, including 16 offensive boards that produced 22 second-chance points. Gillespie added 12 points and a game-high six assists.

