On Tuesday, March 25th, WCFR responded to a barn and brush fire off of Leiper’s Creek Road just south of Davis Grocery.

The fire was caused by a large burn pile that spread due to the windy conditions.

The barn was full of hay bales which made it more difficult to extinguish the fire. Crews worked for over four hours to stop the fire from spreading further into the woods.

The barn was a total loss.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email