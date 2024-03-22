Barmen 1873 Bourbon Teams up with Lainey Wilson for Pop-up Nashville Bar

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of Barmen 1873 Bourbon

Barmen 1873 Bourbon is teaming up with country artist Lainey Wilson for a pop-up experience in Nashville.

Taking place on April 5-6, 2024, from 6:30-11:00 PM CT and Sunday, April 7, 2024, from 4:30-9:00 PM CT, at GoodTimes Full Service Bar at 1529 4th Ave S., Nashville. You must purchase a ticket to attend the event; find tickets here.

Hold My Bourbon Bar  Bourbon and Lainey Wilson fans can expect a bar like no other. Completely decked out in Lainey’s western flair and playing her music, the Hold My Bourbon Bar will serve cocktails made with Barmen 1873 Bourbon. Drinks featured will be the following:

  • Wildflowers Old Fashioned: Inspired by Lainey Wilson’s song Wildflowers and Wild Horses, this is the drink for those born tough as nails and hitchin’ a ride on Glory’s train.
  • Buckle Up: Inspired by Lainey Wilson’s song, Heart Like A Truck, this is the drink for those with a heart like a truck; this drink is as good as it is tough.
  • Wild Horses Manhattan: Named after Lainey’s fan group, this cocktail highlights Barmen 1873 Bourbon’s coffee and chocolate notes, which are Lainey’s favorite flavors.

100% of the pop-up experience’s proceeds will go to Lainey Wilson’s charitable fund, Heart Like A Truck. This fund supports various causes focused on improving lives and celebrating triumph.

