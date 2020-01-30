Makeup and skincare shop bareMinerals has closed its CoolSprings Galleria store.

There’s no sign on the windows of the now papered storefront on the lower level of the mall. We were able to speak to a representative who shared with us the store closed on Sunday, January 26. They also shared BareMinerals’ other Middle Tennessee location at The Mall at Green Hills Mall has recently closed as well.

bareMinerals also has locations in Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Sevierville.

Last year, Shiseido reported to Global Cosmetics News about their American line of products, “In the Americas business, fragrance brands such as Dolce and Gabbana and Narciso Rodriguez performed well, but sales of bareMinerals, which is in the process of closing unprofitable boutiques and other structural reforms, underperformed.”

bareMinerals is a clean beauty brand specializing in cruelty-free mineral makeup and skincare. The brand was launched in 1995 but acquired by Shiseido back in 2010. Since then, they’ve expanded into color cosmetics and vegan skincare with mineral-rich formulas in everything from moisturizers and serums to makeup for face, eyes, and lips.

To stay current on bareMinerals, visit their website.