Barcelona Inspired Tapas Bar Opens at Fifth + Broadway

The much anticipated Spanish tapas bar, Boqueria, opened its doors at Nashville’s bustling Fifth + Broadway (5005 Broadway) location on February 21. Influenced by the buzzy atmosphere and delicious food of Barcelona, the 150-seat restaurant celebrates the vibrant communal spirit of tapas and small plates inspired by the season’s best produce. With deep roots in Washington D.C., Chicago and New York, Boqueria has build a reputation as a go-to destination for friends, family, and co-workers to connect over the sharing spirit of Spanish cuisine.

“Since opening our first restaurant in New York City 15 years ago, we’ve always been inspired to create an atmosphere where people find connection. When first looking at Nashville as our newest location, we were inspired by locals’ deep sense of community. Opening a tapas restaurant that would bring more variety to the downtown dining scene, while contributing to its festive atmosphere felt like a natural move,” said Yann de Rochefort, Founder and CEO of Boqueria. “We’re thrilled to offer locals a spot downtown at 5th and Broadway that showcases our love of Spanish cuisine in a space that transports them to Barcelona’s best tapas bars.”

Boqueria’s menu features classic Spanish dishes, infused with bold flavors and local ingredients. Sample standout menu items include Pan con Tomate: the iconic Catalan dish of grilled stirato bread rubbed with tomato, garlic and olive oil; Gambas Al Ajillo: shrimp with garlic, brandy and guindilla pepper in olive oil; and Paella de Mariscos: bomba rice, monkfish, sepia, squid, shrimp, clams, mussels, saffron and salsa verde. In addition to the a la carte menu, guests will be invited to enjoy a sampling of tapas through the prix-fixe Chef’s Menu, served family-style. Custom-crafted cocktails thoughtfully created by Nashville’s celebrated mixologist, Demi Natoli, will accompany Boqueria’s classic cocktail list including the Shishito Pepper Margarita and rotating menu of Seasonal Sangrias.

Taking a prime spot at downtown’s Fifth + Broadway complex, the 6,800 square-foot restaurant will boast a spacious patio facing 5th Ave. and the Ryman Auditorium. Designed by Mancini Duffy Architects in partnership with owner/founder Yann de Rochefort, Boqueria Nashville blends the timeless heritage of Spain’s tapas culture with a modern European sensibility. Inside, the energetic space will feature an Imperial Danby white marble bar with dramatic, handmade, black-glazed tiles highlighting traditional Spanish wines and beers. The spacious open dining room is anchored by the glowing tapas bar and large open kitchen, extending the dining experience to allow guests to delight in the sights, smells, and action of their meals being prepared. Bar-height seating and several large communal tables will contribute to Boqueria’s spirited, shared dining experience.

Boqueria will accept both reservations and walk-ins for dinner, lunch, and brunch service. Reservations can be made online at resy.com/cities/bna/boqueria-nashville or by calling 615-245-7160.

Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday 4PM-10PM, and Friday-Saturday 4PM-11PM.

For more information, visit www.boqueriarestaurant.com.