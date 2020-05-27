



Earlier this month, we reported that Stacey Rhodes Boutique will close at the end of June. The spot, at 144 Franklin Road in Brentwood, won’t be vacant long.

Melissa Schleicher, celebrity hairstylist to Carrie Underwood and owner of salons Parlour 3, Barbour 3, and Hunter Paige has announced that Barbour 3 will move from its current Brentwood location at 7110 Towne Center Way to the Stacey Rhodes Boutique location.

As described on their site, Barbour 3 is a “men’s grooming experience,” specializing in a variety of haircuts, as well as, steam straight razor shaves, hair coloring, paraffin wax hand dips and facial hair waxing.

For the latest news, follow Barbour 3 on Facebook.

