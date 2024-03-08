‘Barbie The Movie: In Concert’ is Coming to Nashville

Barbie The Movie: In Concert™, a live-to-film concert experience, will bring Warner Bros. Pictures’ feature film Barbie—Mattel Film’s first theatrical production to life with live music from The Barbie Land Sinfonietta, a special presentation from Orchestrator and Executive Producer Macy Schmidt’s all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra.

The 37 city tour will stop in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater on August 7. The film will be projected onto a giant LED screen above The Barbie Land Sinfonietta as they perform its award-winning score. In addition, the touring road crew will consist of all-women technical and production professionals.

General ticket sales begin Friday, March 8 at 10 am local time via ticketmaster.com.