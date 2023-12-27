Bank of America Opens Brentwood Location

Bank of America opened its 33rd Middle Tennessee financial center a few weeks ago. The financial center is located at 7111 Southpoint Pkwy, Brentwood, TN. The new financial center is part of an expansion that will operate financial centers in more than 200 markets across 39 states, with 33 currently in the Middle Tennessee area.

“By integrating our high-tech and high-touch approach, this new center will help meet our clients where they are,” said Tyson Moore, Bank of America Nashville President. “Whether they want to have an in-person conversation about their retail banking, lending and small business needs, financial guidance from Merrill, or use digital banking capabilities, the team will be able to serve Middle Tennessee clients when, where and how they choose to manage their financial lives.”