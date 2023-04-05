Bangin’ Chains: While It Might Sound Like a Band Name, It’s Actually Related to This Sport

If your friend asks you if you’re interested in bangin’ chains, don’t go looking for a popular new band – though it probably would make for a great band name. Instead, lace up your favorite athletic shoes and warm up your disc-throwing skills to take to one of the 14,048 disc golf courses worldwide, 1,564 of which were new in 2022.

Disc golf has seen steady growth since 2017, and it’s easy to see why. The casual sport is great for a fun way to spend time with friends or family or an opportunity to compete with others passionate about the sport.

Tennessee is ranked as the 18th-best disc golf state in the US and boasts 218 courses. The state is also home to 69 leagues. And with Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood and Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville that sell disc golf gear, you’re sure to have easy access to the equipment you need to get started.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville is an Exclusive Hole Sponsor of the Music City Open 2023 A-Tier on April 21 – 23, 2023. Read on to find out about special disc golf offers in-store to get ready for your next day our on the course.

About the Music City Open 2023

The Music City Open is a PDGA-sanctioned A-tier competition. It will take place at 3 Nashville-area courses to accommodate the high level of interest in the competition. Amateurs can compete for a trophy and a competitor pack. Pro players can earn cash prizes.

During the tournament, RV, camping and cabins tend to fill quickly as disc golfers enjoy the beautiful outdoors.

The event is on the heels of the Music City Disc Golf Pro Tour Tournament: April 7 – 9, 2023, in Nashville. While the competition is not one of the disc golf majors, it will still draw some of the best athletes to Nashville. You can watch the competition at some of Nashville’s most beautiful disc golf courses.

What Are the 4 Disc Golf Majors for Open Men and Open Women?

As you learn the disc golf lingo and get immersed in the sport, here are the four competitions where you will see the best of the best compete.

PDGA World Championships

The 2023 PDGA World Championships take place in the summer. For professional disc golfers, this year’s competition will be in Jeffersonville, Vermont, August 30 – September 3. Juniors will compete June 27 – July 1 in Peoria, Illinois. Masters will take place July 11 – 15 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

PDGA Champions Cup

Head to Appling, Georgia, April 20 – 23, to see the PDGA Champions Cup. The Mixed Pro Open has 100 competitors, and the Women’s Pro Open will feature 44 athletes from around the world.

European Open

Top players from around the world gather in Nokia, Finland, July 20 – 23, for the top professional disc golf event in Europe. New this year, competitors will qualify on a tournament basis instead of using a rating system. Eagle McMahon is the defending champion for men and Paige Pierce is the defending champion for women. Pierce is a three-time European Open winner.

U.S. Disc Golf Championship (USDGC) for Men and USWDGC for Women

The 2023 competition marks the 25th championship. The Rock Hill, South Carolina, tournament is hosted at Winthrop University October 5 – 8. Review USDGC qualifying information to prepare or browse the spectator guide if you plan to attend.

