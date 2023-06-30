Banana Pudding Shake Returns to Whataburger for Limited Time

Tap into childhood summertime bliss with the Whataburger Banana Pudding Shake! This creamy banana-infused creation will whisk you away to a simpler time and evokes an irresistible wave of nostalgia.

The Build: Whataburger Whataburger Banana Pudding Shake

Fans are going bananas for this sweet and creamy concoction, made using a vanilla shake base and the perfect combination of creamy banana pudding flavor.

“The memorable taste of banana pudding is in every sip of our Banana Pudding Shake,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “This sweet treat pays homage to a cherished comfort food classic while offering Whataburger’s fresh and invigorating twist.”

The Bottom Line

Cool off and indulge in velvety banana-infused goodness while it lasts! The Whataburger Banana Pudding Shake is available for a limited time.

Prices vary by market.

Don’t forget to earn more with Whataburger Rewards! Curbside pickup and delivery are options on the Whataburger App and at Whataburger.com . Customers who create an account will start earning rewards and get special offers.

Source: Whataburger