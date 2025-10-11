Banana Ball is Coming Back to Nashville

The Savannah Bananas are headed back to Nashville on June 18-20, 2026, at First Horizon Park.

Nashville Sounds shared on social media, “Big news 👀 Banana Ball is coming back to Hit City! Join us in June to watch the Party Animals take on the Texas Tailgaters at First Horizon Park.”

To get a ticket to a game, you have to enter the lottery to be selected to purchase a ticket. Entering the Banana Ball Ticket Lottery does not guarantee tickets. The ticket lottery closes on October 31st with standard ticket prices starting at $35. Enter the lottery here.

Last year, the Savannah Bananas brought Banana Ball to Nissan Stadium. Known as the “World Famous Baseball Circus,” it’s part sport and lots of fun and entertainment for the whole family.

