Bakery Paris Baguette to Open in Franklin’s McEwen Northside

McEwen Northside is once again strengthening its reputation as one of Cool Spring’s premier destinations for dining and shopping with a sweet new addition: Paris Baguette, the neighborhood bakery café celebrated for its pastries, artisan breads, signature cakes and expertly brewed drinks.

Paris Baguette will join Culinary Dropout, upscale retailer Oak Hall and Hawkers Asian Street Food (opening in 2026) in Block E — the district’s newest 300,000-square-foot building, which celebrated its grand opening in September and is now fully leased. With its mix of specialty restaurants, retailers and thoughtfully planned amenities, McEwen Northside has cemented itself as a thriving destination to live, work and gather in Franklin.

Paris Baguette brings a unique twist to the bakery café experience, blending French baking traditions with South Korean flavors for an elevated yet approachable menu. Guests can expect a curated selection of sweet and savory pastries and intricately designed cakes.

“McEwen Northside continues to grow as a vibrant, walkable district for locals and visitors alike, and we’re excited to welcome Paris Baguette to the mix,” said Grant Kinnett, VP of Retail at Boyle. “Its upscale bakery café concept will provide another unique dining and shopping experience for the surrounding Williamson County community to enjoy.”

This location will mark Paris Baguette’s first in Franklin and third in Middle Tennessee, following successful openings in Nashville’s Gulch neighborhood and in Murfreesboro. An official opening date for the Franklin location has not yet been announced.

MORE EAT & DRINK NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email