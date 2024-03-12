Badfish to Perform at Hop Springs Beer Park

Badfish is a vibe. Badfish is a sonic house party complete with plenty of gyrating fans sipping libations and enjoying other various extra-curricular activities.. Badfish is feel-good music.

For 22 years, the Rhode Island-based band – Joel Hanks on bass, Scott Begin on drums, Pat Downes on vocals and guitar, Danny Torgersen on horns, keyboards, and guitars – have successfully paid tribute to Sublime, the short-lived but influential California group that brought ska-punk and reggae-rock to the mainstream. Badfish’s heartfelt celebration of Sublime’s musical spirit and legacy is so sought-after that they’ve headlined theaters, sold out shows, and played 15-20 gigs a month.

But now, Badfish is more. After two decades of Sublime reverence, it’s time for Badfish originality. Badfish is releasing their own songs in early 2024. Their Sublime repertoire will be augmented by some fresh original tracks that promise to blend seamlessly together.

And now it’s time for the “High With You” tour. Catch Badfish playing the best of Sublime and the best of Badfish in concert on April 7, 2024, at 7pm (doors @ 6pm) at Hop Springs, 6790 John Bragg Highway in Murfreesboro, TN. Tickets are $33-$61; all ages are welcome. Get your tickets here.