Bad Daddy’s Kicks Off National Burger Month with Recipe Contest

Ever dreamed of having a burger featured on Bad Daddy’s menu? There’s no better time than National Burger Month to turn that dream into reality with the brand’s #HowDoYouCYO contest!

Throughout May, the popular gourmet burger bar is inviting its guests to come in and create their own burger to submit on Instagram for the chance to win FREE Bad Daddy’s for a year* and have it featured on its fall menu. The Bad Daddy’s culinary team will choose which burgers make the final cut, with the top two runners-up winning free Bad Daddy’s for a year.

“Bad Daddy’s is all about dishing up badass burgers, so we’re eager to see what spontaneous creations our guests will come up with and help bring their vision to life during the best month of the year,” said CEO Ryan Zink. “We want to see everyone’s burger creations and find out which one is awesome enough to be on our limited-time seasonal menu to share with all our Bad Daddy’s guests.”

To participate in the contest, guests must submit a photo of their favorite creation on Instagram by using the hashtag #HowDoYouCYO and including a burger name along with the ingredients and toppings used. Participants must be following Bad Daddy’s Instagram account as well.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to cooking delicious, made-from-scratch items in its kitchens daily. The southern-rooted concept is renowned for its signature gourmet burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft beers from regional breweries.

For more information, please visit baddaddysburgerbar.com and connect with Bad Daddy’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . To learn more about Good Times All Natural Burgers & Frozen Custard, visit goodtimesburgers.com .

*Free Bad Daddy’s for a year will be awarded in the form of 12 gift cards consisting of $25 each ($300 total).