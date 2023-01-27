Backlight Productions Presents ‘Singing in the Rain’ This Weekend

In the famous movie “Singing in the Rain,” Cosmo Brown, played by Donald O’Connor, is the best friend to Don Lockwood, played by tap dancing legend Gene Kelly. Sam Mack, a special needs adult who has taken on the role of Cosmo Brown in Backlight Productions’ current play version of that movie, lights up when he performs. Not every theater would offer him the role, but Backlight Productions is a very special theater group.

Backlight Productions provides opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to gain education in the creative and performing arts and “to perform leading roles in high quality performances with experienced professionals using their talents to put someone else in the spotlight.”

Coming up on their 10-year anniversary, one of their missions for this year, according to Executive Director Melissa Smith, “is to let the community know who we are, what we do, and that we are here.”

They not only offer their intellectually and developmentally challenged performers a chance to strut their stuff on “the boards,” but they also offer classes in art, theater, music and dance.

“…[R]ight now we offer about six different classes,” said Smith, “have about 50 students in our program, and we have some really exciting performance opportunities coming up that we would love for you to be able to attend, because the best way you can support our organization is simply by attending our shows. You see our audience members are a vital part of what we do, because by having an active and lively and encouraging audience we then can give support to our actors who are doing something that requires a lot of courage to do for anybody.”

The first show to support being “Singing in the Rain” running for two performances, January 28 and 29, 2023 at the Franklin Theatre. The cast is populated by some of the organizations more advanced students who are able to learn an entire role and take on all of its demands. Saturday night is a fundraiser for the organization that will be an immersive experience for the audience who are being asked to come in 1920s costumes to enjoy drinks and desserts before the show.

Over Memorial Day weekend, the organization will be performing “Beauty and the Beast” at Nashville Children’s Theater. There will be 50 different artists with disabilities in that show because they break the roles into smaller parts so more people can have leading roles and each actor has an amount of learning lines, cues and staging that they can handle.

Providing special needs adults with artistic experiences allows them to enhance their social skills and grow their self-confidence. Theater is very much a “team activity” that teaches them to work together and depend on each other.

Classes include basic theater, advanced theater, a new works writer’s lab, dance, creative movement, Glee Club, and Rock Band. There are also apprenticeship opportunities and private lessons.

View some of the organization’s activities here.

To get tickets to this weekend’s performances, click here.