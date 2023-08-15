Back to School in Williamson County

Residents of Williamson County are getting back into full swing with kids going back to school this month. No matter what school district you’re in, your child is sure to end up at a great school but there are things that need to be done to make sure that they are prepared when they hit the hallways.

School Supplies

School supplies are one of the most important purchases you will make when your kids are going back to school. Whether the school sends a list of what your child may need or you have an idea from past years, it’s important for your child to show up prepared. It may be beneficial to wait until a few days after school starts to go shopping when your child realizes what they actually will use. That way you don’t overbuy things that will sit in their locker all year untouched. If you want to get the basic supplies out of the way, here a list that your child is sure to need:

Backpack

Pencils

Pens

Notebooks

Folders

Lunch box, if they take their lunch

School supply shopping can also be a great excuse to get in some extra time with your kids before they are back in school all day.

Review Schedules

Make sure your child knows what their schedule looks like going into the school year. If they are familiar with the building, it will make their first day a breeze going from classroom to classroom. If it is a new school for them, it will help them know what they are looking for and can make finding each classroom easier. It can make the transition into the new school year much easier for them and alleviate any first-day jitters.

Determining Transportation

Knowing how your child will get to and from school is important. Having a plan in place, even if it varies from time to time, is important to help your child have a routine and know the typical plan. Whether you drop them off on your way to work and they ride home with a friend or you live close enough for them to walk to and from school, it’s important to have that plan on the first day so you’re both ready for the school year.

Extracurricular Activities

Helping your kids find an interest outside of school can help them find their passion and get them excited about learning. Williamson County offers sports, theater, arts, and more! Do some research into your child’s school and see what specific programs they offer. Maybe your child knows what they like or they want to explore a few paths. School extracurriculars can be the perfect way for them to learn what their passions are and figure out what they may want to continue to do each school year.

Susan Gregory

Whether you are looking to move to Williamson County or are already here and looking for a change, Susan Gregory is the realtor you need! Give her a call at (615) 207-5600 if you are interested in buying or selling your home in Williamson County or anywhere in the Middle Tennessee area.