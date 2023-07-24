Back to School! Back to Sports! Score This Season’s Sports Cleats at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville

Regardless of the sport you or your child are gearing up for this fall, you’ll likely find the cleats or spikes you need to succeed this season at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville. And July 24 – August 13, 2023, you can enjoy 10% off your cleat or spike purchase. Here’s a look at the various types of cleats available and what you should know about them.

What You Need to Know About Cleats

Cleats or studs are protrusions on the sole of a shoe or on an external attachment to a shoe that provide additional traction on a soft or slippery surface. They can be cone or blade-like in shape and can be made of plastic, rubber or metal.

Cleats help provide players with improved operating and switching abilities on the turf. The cleats help grip the field, allowing players to change course rapidly and with less chance of injury.

Three different types of cleats are available:

Firm Ground (FG) Cleats

Soft Ground (SG) Cleats

Artificial Ground (AG) Cleats

They differ based on the length of the cleat and the grip and traction needed for the surface the athlete is playing on.

What is the difference between spikes and cleats? Different from the cleats commonly seen in sports, such as soccer and football, spike shoes use removable metal or plastic spikes on the bases. Cleats typically have molded, permanent nodules on the bottoms.

Common Cleat Types

Review the differences and functions of various types of cleats and why they are ideal for various sports.

Golf Cleats/Spikes

Golf shoes have spikes because the extra grip they provide helps keep your feet from slipping as you swing your club. The spikes on golf shoes are designed to help your feet retain traction on the tee box and while putting on the greens. They also help on hills and wet fairways.

Factors to consider when purchasing golf shoes:

Traction

Comfort

Lacing

Water resistance/waterproof

Leather or man-made material

Baseball/Softball/Tee Ball Cleats

Baseball cleats are characterized by the presence of small protuberances on the soles of the shoe that allow for better traction on grass or dirt, especially under wet conditions. You can choose from low-top or mid/high-top baseball cleats.

Types of baseball cleats:

Metal

Molded plastic

Turf/Fitness

Football Cleats

Football cleats are designed with a variety of studs on the sole of the shoe that dig into the ground, creating added traction. This traction allows the athlete to make easier cuts on the field, keeping them upright when making quick and sharp changes in directions.

Football cleats provide traction, support and durability for the wearer while allowing game-long breathability.

Features to look for in football cleats:

An upper composed of a synthetic leather and mesh combo for lightweight breathability.

Forefoot straps offer added support.

Padded ankle collars

Mid-cut or high-top styles, which provide maximum ankle support.

Removable insoles to allow for cleaning and replacement.

Most football cleats don’t have full-length midsoles, instead using wedges or sole units for cushioning.

Replacement-style natural surface outsoles for increased use.

Soccer Cleats

Soccer and football cleats are similar, with a few key differences. The first is the stud layout. Football cleats have a stud/spike at the toe while soccer cleats don’t. The second main difference between soccer and football cleats is the overall design/build. Soccer cleats are designed to be lightweight, flexible, and durable for constant impact with the ball and grass/turf.

Fun fact, the earliest known pair of soccer boots belonged to England’s King Henry VIII in the 16th century.

Lacrosse Cleats

Lacrosse cleats are on the outside of the sole to provide stability, especially for side-to-side movement. Much like baseball cleats, lacrosse cleats have a toe cleat, which means you CANNOT wear a lacrosse cleat in soccer, but you can use a baseball cleat for lacrosse. Usually, a mid-level cut offers ankle support. Cleats with higher ankle, mid-level, support allow players to make quicker, smoother cuts.

Girls can wear boy’s cleats, which run true to youth sizing. Many female players wear men’s lacrosse cleats, which has led most manufacturers to offer unisex sizing in cleats.

A lacrosse cleat made from kangaroo leather should fit snugly at first because it will stretch over time.

Where to Find Cleats

