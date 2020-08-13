Back-to-School Shopping at Brentwood Place!

“Children are apt to live up to what you believe of them.” – Lady Bird Johnson

This quote has never been more true than in this very strange season of learning during a global pandemic. Kids are adaptable and resilient, even during trying times. Whether you’re faced with virtual, in-person or hybrid learning (or wondering if it will start as one and change to another part-way through), back-to-school shopping for clothes and shoes is still a ritual, a right of passage to embrace and signal the advancement of a new learning opportunity. And at Brentwood Place, we have plenty of shops to help you and your family get ready!

Please contact each location for their safety guidelines and adjusted hours.

615-661-8834

TJ Maxx has an exciting stock of apparel, shoes and accessories to get you ready for feeling your best as you head back to school! From fashion straight off the runway to still-trending and classic looks, you’re sure to find something you love at TJ Maxx – with prices that will leave you speechless! Priced at 20-60% below department store prices, TJ Maxx’s ever-changing stock means there is always something new to discover.

615-371-2333

The children’s boutique, Plaid Rabbit, is proud to help families with young children as they prepare for beginning a lifelong journey of learning with classic styles. Featuring unique and exclusive products for infants through 6T, Plaid Rabbit knows back-to-school looks aren’t just for older kids. Offering more than apparel, check out the boutique’s beautiful line of jackets, coats, accessories and more!

615-843-4200

The off-price division of Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack offers the quality, selection and fashion you expect from the Nordstrom name at prices up to 70% off the brands you already love. With a full range of sizes and styles, your whole family will love back-to-school shopping here. From backpacks and shoes, gym gear to school uniforms, to a whole new wardrobe, Nordstrom offers everything you need at prices you’ll love.

615-373-1123

Fleet Feet is an elite provider of running and exercise gear in Middle Tennessee. As the back-to-school season approaches, trust the premier fitness shop for the perfect fit in shoes for your exercise needs, whether it’s gym class, sports or training for a marathon. Fleet Feet also offers an excellent selection of gear beyond footwear, from tops to sports bras, bottoms to insoles, and hats to nutrition. Whatever your fitness and foot fitting needs, schedule an appointment for your personal fit evaluation or drop by.

629-373-5554

Maybe you have a kindergartner starting school for the first time. Maybe you have a student using a hybrid learning model. Maybe your child is heading off to college. No matter what age or grade, no matter how they are attending school, Stein Mart is here to help! With great selections of on-trend clothes, shoes, backpacks and accessories at prices you’ll love, Stein Mart can handle the apparel. Additionally, Stein Mart has the dorm gear (aka that hard-to-find twin XL bedding) and study center organization pieces that make your at-home learning station or dorm room desk a fun and pleasant place to learn.

The Brentwood Place shopping center is located at 330 Franklin Rd in Brentwood, TN.