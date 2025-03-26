Babypalooza Baby Expo to Take Place at The Factory at Franklin this June

New and expectant parents don’t miss the Nashville Babypalooza Baby Expo on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37064) from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM. It’s a free day of fun and information to connect you with essential resources, education, and community support.

Baby Expo Highlights:

BabypaloozaU Seminars: From car seat safety, infant nutrition, breastfeeding and postpartum care, our expert-led seminars will help equip you for parenthood.

Build Your Village: Connect with local pediatricians, preschools, baby and maternity photographers, and more. It’s all about creating your support and resource network close to home.

Baby Gear from Top Brands: Product demos with leading baby gear brands like CHICCO and experience the latest products, from strollers to car seats, firsthand.

Citywide Baby Shower: Enjoy fun and games and the chance to win amazing prizes!

The Black Maternal Health Expo: Powered by NOWINCLUDED, this special segment of the event brings together experts and organizations focused on improving the health and well-being of Black mothers and babies.

Bring your friends and family along. Babypalooza is FREE to attend but you must register for a FREE family pass HERE.

For more local events like the Nashville Babypalooza Baby Expo visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/

